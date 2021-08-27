STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI working group yet to meet as wait for compensation package grows

47 days have gone by since the formation of the group and they are yet to meet even once.

Published: 27th August 2021 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI logo (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as hundreds of domestic cricketers, umpires, match officials, and scorers continue to await a compensation package for the curtailed 2020/21 season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to remain silent.

At the Apex Council meeting on June 20, following a long delay, the BCCI said it had decided to form a committee to look into the "issue of compensation for Indian domestic cricketers for domestic season 2020 and 2021." The statement released by the BCCI stated: "The Apex Council has mandated the Office Bearers of BCCI to form the committee and find a suitable compensatory mechanism for domestic cricketers, at the earliest possible."

And subsequently, on July 10, BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote to the state units revealing that a working group had been formed for domestic cricket in India.

It raised hopes that the compensation package would be rolled out in due course.

However, 47 days have gone by since the formation of the group and they are yet to meet even once. In fact, according to the members, the working group is not even aware of their roles and their mandate.
The working group comprises Rohan Jaitley (north zone), Yudhvir Singh (central), Jaydev Shah (west), Devajit Saikia (north-east), Avishek Dalmiya (east) and Santhosh Menon, and Mohammed Azharuddin (south).

"Since that mail, we have not received any communication from the BCCI. The message from the BCCI said the group has been formed for domestic cricket, but when the board revised the domestic calendar last week, we were not even aware. So we don't know what exactly our role is," an official who is part of the group told this daily on condition of anonymity.

More than the domestic calendar, the members are surprised that there hasn't been any progression with regards to the compensation package as many are affected by this. "As soon as the group was formed, many were hopeful that a package will be released because so many are suffering. But there hasn't been any discussion on this at all. The next season is less than a month away," an official said.

As previously reported by this newspaper, several players, umpires, and match officials have been left in the lurch by the BCCI with hundreds receiving absolutely no payments at all for the 2020/21 season.

There are indications in the BCCI corridors that the package will be announced only during the annual general meeting, scheduled to take place in September. While the Registrar had extended the deadline to host the AGM last year, there hasn't been any communication so far and the state units believe the BCCI will announce a date soon.

However, with the IPL scheduled to resume in the UAE on September 19, it remains to be seen when and where the BCCI would host the AGM.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp