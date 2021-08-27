STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Leeds Test: England 432 all out, lead India by 354 runs

Resuming on 423-8, England had Craig Overton trapped lbw by Mohammed Shami for 32 before Ollie Robinson was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah for 0.

Published: 27th August 2021 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

England's Ollie Robinson (R) plays a shot during the third day of third test cricket match between England and India. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LEEDS: England were all out for 432 on day three of the third Test against India, taking a massive first innings lead of 354 runs.

England, who began the day at 423 for eight, could only bat for 3.2 overs in the morning session with Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah removing Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson respectively.

On Thursday, in-form England skipper Joe Root smashed his third hundred of the series to take guide his team to an imposing total.

India will have to bat extremely well to first avoid an innings defeat and then try to save the game.

The 139-run stand between Root and Dawid Malan on day two set up the foundation for a big score.

For India, Mohammed Shami (4/95) was the most successful bowler with four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (2/88), Mohammed Siraj (2/86) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/59) were the other wickettakers.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 78 allout in 40.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 19, Ajinkya Rahane 18; James Anderson 3/6, Craig Overton 3/14).

England 1st innings: 432 all out in 132.2 overs (Joe Root 121, Mohammed Shami 4/95).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England England Test Series Mohammad Shami Joe Root
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp