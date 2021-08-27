STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

USA to face Nepal on Sept 13 as men's ICC World Cup League 2 resumes

Oman will play host the series involving six ODIs taking place between September 13 and 20.

Published: 27th August 2021 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal cricket team (Twitter @Nepal Mountain News)

By ANI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the resumption of the men's World Cup League 2 for the first time since February 2020, with two series scheduled for next month.

Oman will play host to both series, the first involving Nepal and the USA for six ODIs taking place between September 13 and 20. The second will see Oman welcome PNG and Scotland between September 25 and October 2.

"Each team will contest four matches each during each series with a maximum of eight points available as qualification to the ICC men's Cricket World Cup 2023 restarts for League 2," ICC said in a statement.

Currently, Oman sit on top of the standings with 16 points after 10 matches, followed by the United States in second place with 12 points from 12 matches after cricket in the competition was stopped due to COVID-19.

After the 21 tri-series have been completed the top three teams will confirm their place in the ICC men's World Cup Qualifier 2023.

The bottom four teams will drop into the men's World Cup qualifier play-off 2023 -- which is a repechage event to the global qualifier -- and will be joined by the winner of challenge league A and B.

The top two teams from the play-off will keep their hopes alive of participating in India 2023, by qualifying for the World Cup qualifier 2023. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
USA cricket Nepal cricket USA vs Nepal Associate countries Oman cricket ICC ICC World Cup
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp