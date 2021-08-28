STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI AGM to be held post September 30 due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah informed the members of the Government Order which allows for the extension of the AGM.

Published: 28th August 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has informed all affiliated units that the board will not hold this year's Annual General Meeting before September 30 owing to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The secretary further said the members will be informed about the date of the AGM once decided.

In the letter, accessed by ANI, the secretary also informed the members of the Government Order which allows for the extension of the AGM.

"Owing to prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Government in their G.O.(D). No. 96 dated 30th June 2021 ("Government Order") have extended the period for a registered society under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975, to conduct an Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2020-2021, by three months, from September 2021 to December 2021.

"In view thereof, you are hereby informed that the BCCI will not have its Annual General Meeting by 30 September 2021. We will keep you informed regarding the date of the Annual General Meeting," he wrote.

The BCCI had held its 89th Annual General Meeting on December 24 last year. The board officials were recently in England to witness the second Test between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground and the Virat Kohli-led side won the game handsomely.

The office-bearers also had a meeting with the players and coaching staff to discuss the road ahead as the team will be playing in the T20 World Cup once the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League is over.

While the T20 World Cup was initially set to be held in India, it had to be moved to UAE with an eye on the COVID-19 situation. The tournament will see arch-rivals India and Pakistan clashing on October 24.

