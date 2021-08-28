STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India may think of bringing in extra batsman: Sunil Gavaskar

India will be forced to reassess their combination and may think of playing an extra batsman in place of a bowler in the fourth Test.

Published: 28th August 2021 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LEEDS: India will be forced to reassess their combination and may think of playing an extra batsman in place of a bowler in the fourth Test, after the middle-order came a cropper in the third Test, said former India captain and opener Sunil Gavaskar.

"I think they will think on whether they will go ahead with this line-up or make-up of the side. Whether they are okay going ahead with five bowlers or change it and bring in an extra batsman for a bowler," said Gavaskar after the match.

The former India batsman pointed out at the crucial No. 6 batting position where Rishabh Pant had batted and failed in the series. He said that India may play an extra batsman at No. 6 and push Pant down.

India were firmly placed at 215/2 on the morning of the fourth day, trailing by 139 runs. However, early dismissals of overnight batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara (91) and Virat Kohli (55) brought in Rishabh Pant to the crease. Once No. 5 Ajinkya Rahane and Pant fell cheaply, it was left to Ravindra Jadeja and the tail-enders to keep up the fight.

Neither Rahane nor Pant are having a good time. While Pant is unlikely to be dropped, the axe, if it falls on someone, will fall on Rahane.

In case Rahane is dropped, India will have to draft in two batsmen -- out of Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav and Hanuma Vihari -- possibly. In case India persist with Rahane, then one of Agarwal or Vihari could be considered.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar is of the opinion that India should play four bowlers.

India skipper Virat Kohli did not confirm the playing XI immediately after the match.

"We have to assess the pitch. It depends on the pitch. We have to take a decision based on that," said the India skipper after the match.

Gavaskar also pointed out at the mistakes Indian batsmen made on Saturday.

"England have bowled very well, but the batsmen were poking at deliveries," said Gavaskar talking about dismissals of Rahane and Kohli.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test Series India vs England Third Test
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp