India vs England third Test: Ollie Robinson reveals 'simple plan' to get Virat Kohli's wicket

The England bowlers came out all guns blazing on Saturday morning and wrapped the third Test up against India in the opening session itself.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

England's Ollie Robinson celebrates the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli during the fourth day of third Test match at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds.

England's Ollie Robinson celebrates the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli during the fourth day of third Test match at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HEADINGLEY: Ollie Robinson who architectured England's victory against India in the third Test at Headingley revealed the 'simple plan' of hosts to get the crucial wicket of the Indian captain Virat Kohli.

The England bowlers came out all guns blazing on Saturday morning and wrapped the third Test up against India in the opening session itself. The hosts registered an innings victory to level the five-match series 1-1 with two games to go.

Robinson (2-16 and 5-65) who took his second five-wicket haul in just his fourth Test was adjudged as the Man of the Match for wrapping up India's second innings for 278.

"It's a dream to be honest, to get a Man of the Match award in my first win for England. I enjoyed bowling here before, and it's nice to use the conditions here, so I'm happy to get a five-for here," Ollie Robinson said in the post-match presentation.

James Anderson was once again one of the best players on display as he reached 400 wickets on home soil and Ollie was all praise for the veteran. "To bowl with Jimmy and learn from him is an honour. It has only improved my game. I keep learning and trying to be as good as possible."

"It's nice to get Kohli, after he got me for two fours in the over -- it's a simple plan to Virat, fourth and fifth stump, get it to angle away, and hope he nicks it and he did," he said.

