India vs England third Test: Ravichandran Ashwin asks 'Jarvo 69' to stop invading pitch

Ashwin first praised Rohit, Virat Kohli and Pujara and then made a special mention for Jarvo to stop invading the pitch.

Published: 28th August 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HEADINGLEY: Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has requested Daniel Jarvis -- also known as Jarvo 69 -- to stop invading the pitch after the latter walked in to take guard at the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket on the third day of the ongoing third Test between India and England here on Friday.

Ashwin first praised Rohit, skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara and then made a special mention for Jarvo to stop invading the pitch.

"Today's play was as good as it can get with @ImRo45@cheteshwar1@imVkohli and Jaarvo showing great intent and grit! Keep going fellas and stop doing this Jaarvo," Ashwin tweeted.

The incident happened after India opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed. Jarvis walked in padded up as a batsman and looked to take strike before the security personnel rushed in and took him off.

Jarvo had earlier walked in as a fielder of the Indian team in the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground earlier this month.

Coming back to the game, Pujara (91*), Kohli (45*) and Rohit (59) played crucial knocks as India ended day three at Headingley on 215/2.

Pujara was going through a lean patch and his form had come under the scanner. But Rohit revealed that the "talk" about Pujara's form didn't happen in the dressing room as the team knows how important a player he is.

The Indian opener admitted that Pujara hadn't scored runs lately but said everyone needs to look at what he has done for the visitors over the years.

"To be honest there hasn't been any talk about Pujara's batting. I think the talks are only happening outside. Not a single conversation has happened with Pujara regarding his form inside the team dressing room. We know the quality he brings, we know the experience he brings. When you have a guy like that, I don't think there needs to be much discussion," said Rohit while replying to a query from ANI in a virtual press conference.

"If you talk about his recent performance, yes I mean he has not scored runs but we saw a crucial partnership between him and Ajinkya at Lord's. Not to forget what he did in Australia. Those were crucial innings for us winning that historic Test series in Australia. We tend to forget, our memories are a little bit short. We need to think about what the guy has done over the years. It is not about one or two innings or one or two series. It's about what he has done in his entire career," Rohit added.

