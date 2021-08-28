STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England third Test: We succumbed to scoreboard pressure, says Virat Kohli

The Indian batsmen, who had resisted on the third day, fell like a pack of cards on the fourth day, as the team collapsed to an innings and 76-run defeat.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indian captain Virat Kohli reacts during the presentation ceremony after their loss on the fourth day of third Test match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds.

Indian captain Virat Kohli reacts during the presentation ceremony after their loss on the fourth day of third Test match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LEEDS: Skipper Virat Kohli admitted that India succumbed to scoreboard pressure after England obliterated India's batting in the first session of the fourth day of the third Test. The Indian batsmen, who had resisted on the third day, fell like a pack of cards on the fourth day, as the team collapsed to an innings and 76-run defeat.

"Basically, I will put it (collapse) down to scoreboard pressure. We knew we are up against a massive (354-run) lead after getting bowled out for 78. The pressure from English bowlers was too much, they bowled at areas which troubled us," said Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Batting collapses (like 78 all out in first innings) can happen. The pitch was good. Pressure from their bowlers was relentless, their discipline forced us to make mistakes. It was quality bowling for long periods," added Kohli.

"It was difficult to deal with spells where we weren't getting runs. We didn't make good decisions as a batting side," said the 32-year-old who was dismissed by Ollie Robinson (5/65 and man of the match) for 55 on Saturday.

India had won the second Test at Lord's thanks to resistance from the lower order -- Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah put up an unbeaten 89-run partnership - to take the game away from England and land in India's kitty.

However, on Saturday, the last seven wickets fell in 54 minutes and for only 41 runs. India went from 237/3 to 278 all out.

"You could say that we don't have enough batting depth, but the top order has to give enough runs to the lower middle order to step up. The lower order can't bail the team out all the time. We don't have much other than the batting in the second innings to take from this game in terms of positives," said Kohli further.

The skipper still took some positives from the game.

"Other than batting in second innings we don't have much positives," he added.

This was India's 45th innings defeat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test series India Vs England Third Test Virat Kohli
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp