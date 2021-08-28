STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired umpires back to the domestic fold

The BCCI has been pushed into the decision as its recent move to conduct the examinations created a bit of stir among the umpires.

Umpire

IMage for representation

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just a week after abruptly suspending the umpires Level II examinations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday opened the doors for retired match officials to return to the domestic fold. It is understood that the BCCI took the decision as there is a need to have a bigger pool of umpires because of the pandemic and bubble life.

The BCCI has been pushed into the decision as its recent move to conduct the examinations created a bit of stir among the umpires. As per the BCCI's policy, Level II candidates are allowed to attempt the examinations only twice after clearing Level I. However, when the BCCI invited candidates for the exams to be held in Bengaluru from September 1 to 4, some of them were given the opportunity to write the exam for the third time, in clear violation of its own policy. It is learnt that few state units and umpires raised objections to it and subsequently the BCCI suspended the examinations indefinitely on August 20.

However, with the domestic season beginning on September 20 with Under-19 tournaments for men and women, it is understood that the BCCI looked for the other alternatives. And decided to retrospectively allow those who retired recently.

The BCCI during its last annual general meeting in December had increased the retirement age of umpires to 60 in line with the global practice. Once the decision was formalised, a few state units and umpires are believed to have written to the BCCI asking those who retired after they turned 55 be allowed to carry on till they reach 60.

And on Friday, the BCCI reached out to them. For example, R Sundar, who retired at the age of 55 after 2017/18 season, has been called back by the BCCI after two seasons and will now get to officiate till 2023. The other 12 who have been invited include K Bharathan, Nitin Pai, NRS Prabhu, Sadanand Viswanath, Ajit Kumar, MS Pathak, S Ranade, Umesh Dubey, CT Mahase, Sajeev Dua, Kush Prakash and Bhanu Prakash. While some of them can officiate two seasons, a few would be able to officiate in the 2021/22 season alone.

While they have been sent invites, what is not clear is whether they will be included for Ranji matches or not. There are indications that they will be used as back-up or as third umpires.

