Ex-Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq wants Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane to get big hundreds

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that Team India will come under pressure if their senior batsmen such as Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane continue to fail to get big scores.

Kohli and Pujara have not scored a century for over two years while Rahane's last ton came in December last year. Pujara scored 91 in the second innings in the third Test at Headingley while Kohli scored 55.

Inzamam's remarks came after India were bowled out for 278 on Day 4 of the third Test against England at Headingley, losing the match by an innings and 76 runs.

In a video on his Youtube channel, the Pakistan great said, "If you look at Team India's batters, Virat Kohli hasn't scored a hundred in nearly two years. The case is the same with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane is also struggling. Youngsters have been bailing the team out of difficult situations in recent times.

"Rishabh Pant scored a lot of runs, Ravindra Jadeja also contributed and (Ravichandran) Ashwin as well. The young guns have contributed a lot more in comparison to the experienced guys," Inzamam said.

The cricketer-turned-expert also felt that from the Australia series, lower-order batters have been contributing more for India.

"In a big series, if India's experienced players don't lead from the front, then they are bound to find themselves in trouble. I have been observing India's performance from Australia. They have played some very good Test cricket. They have won the series away from home in tough conditions. But the major role in these wins was played by the young players," said Inzaman.

"Virat is the No. 1 player in the world, Pujara and Rahane are very good Test players. But if there is such a big gap between their big scores or hundreds, the youngsters are bound to come under pressure. The young players have been doing well but the experienced ones must lead the way. If Team India's younger players are constantly put under pressure, they too will struggle. This is exactly what is happening in England," he further explained.