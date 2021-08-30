STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We all got a lot off our chests: Coach Justin Langer on his talks with Australia players

There were reports of Justin Langer coming under severe scrutiny after Australia suffered T20I series defeats against the West Indies and Bangladesh.

Published: 30th August 2021 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Australia head coach Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Australia coach Justin Langer has said he will become better at his job after having one on one conversations with players to discuss issues with his managerial style.

There were reports of Langer coming under severe scrutiny after Australia suffered T20I series defeats against the West Indies and Bangladesh. There were talks that the players had discomfort with the coaching style of Langer.

"We all got a lot off our chests. I think we are all in a better place now. The situation at the moment is very tough, but I am confident that I will become a better coach from it," Langer told the West Australian newspaper, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"When you win, everyone is happy and gets on with things but when you are losing, that is when the finger-pointing starts, and people look for excuses," he added.

Talking about the upcoming Ashes and the T20 World Cup, Langer said: "We have had a rough trot in recent times but we retained the Ashes only a little while ago and were ranked No.1 in Test and T20 cricket not that long ago. Get back to winning and you won't hear about anything else."

The Australian squad is slated to depart for the UAE in early October although a number of players will travel ahead of them to rejoin the IPL franchises next month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justin Langer australia Australia cricket
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp