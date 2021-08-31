STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pujara to stay at MRC ‘A’ in TNCA league    

They managed to barely stay afloat in the league during the 2019-20 season, despite marquee batsman Cheteshwar Pujara cracking two centuries.

Published: 31st August 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Monday was a busy day at the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) office as many clubs participating in the first-division league scrambled to register their players for the new season. The season begins on September 1 at various grounds in the city. The first four rounds are slated to be held with only a couple of days of break between each round.MRC ‘A’, who have R Ashwin in their ranks, have made quite a few additions to strengthen their squad.

They managed to barely stay afloat in the league during the 2019-20 season, despite marquee batsman Cheteshwar Pujara cracking two centuries. This season, Pujara, who is currently in England for the Test series along with Ashwin, has confirmed his participation in the league whenever he is not on national duty and free from other commitments. MRC ‘A’ have roped in KV Sasikanth from Andhra and Rishi Dhawan from Himachal Pradesh as their out-station players. The other notable transfers are K Vignesh and Anirudh Sitaram, who have moved to MRC ‘A’ from Jolly Rovers. 

All-rounder Sanjay Yadav, who last played for Alwarpet CC, is another new recruit for MRC ‘A’ and is expected to play a vital role lower down the order. Medium-pacer R Silambarasan is the other new player having moved from Young Stars."We have a balanced team that ticks all the boxes.We are confident of performing better than last season. It all boils down to how we start and carry forward the momentum. We have picked the players keeping in mind the specific roles they have to play. NS Chaturved will lead the team in Ashwin's absence,'' said R Srinivasan, who is player-cum-mentor at MRC ‘A’.Defending champions Jolly Rovers, led by M Kaushik Gandhi, have retained their core team.

Ankeet Bawane, Jalaj Saxena and Akshay Wadkar will continue to play as guest players. India and TN left-arm pacer T Natarajan has left Jolly Rovers and is yet to sign with another team in the league. Sources say that Natarajan will take a decision on a new team after the conclusion of the IPL.Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt will turn out for Vijay CC as a guest player. Vijay CC have retained their core team and many members will play after the conclusion of the IPL.

Swaraj CC have roped in leggie M Ashwin, who played for MRC ‘A’ last season. Globe Trotters will be captained by Washington Sundar when the India all-rounder is available. The TN selectors, led by S Vasudevan, will be watching the first-division league closely in order to pick the probables for the state team ahead of the new domestic season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp