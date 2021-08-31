STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Taliban came with positive mindset: Ex-Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi backs terror outfit

Afridi can be seen telling reporters that the Taliban is 'allowing women to work', and 'likes cricket'.

Published: 31st August 2021 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi

Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: After Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, former cricketer Shahid Afridi has also thrown his weight behind the Taliban and said the terror outfit has come with a "positive mind" to power.

In a video clipping tweeted by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Afridi can be seen telling reporters that the Taliban is "allowing women to work", and "likes cricket".

"No doubt Taliban have come. But, they have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. They are allowing them to participate in politics. They are supporting cricket...And I believe the Taliban like cricket a lot," Afridi told reporters.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khand has supported the Taliban on numerous occasions in the past.

In July, before the terror outfit forcefully took over the Afghanistan government, Khan said the Taliban are not some "military outfits but normal civilians", and asked how the country was supposed to hunt them down when it had three million Afghan refugees at the border.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Khan stressed that Pakistan hosts three million Aghan refugees of which the majority are Pashtuns, the same ethnic group as the Taliban fighters.

"Now, there are camps of 500,000 people; there are camps of 100,000 people. And Taliban are not some military outfits, they are normal civilians. And if there are some civilians in these camps, how is Pakistan supposed to hunt these people down? How can you call them sanctuaries?" he argued.

Later in August, Khan, who has publically endorsed the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, said that his country is reaching out to all "Afghan leaders" and urged other countries to "stay engaged", to economically support people in the war-ravaged country.

After the hostile takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has re-imposed repressive laws and retrograde policies on Afghan women that defined its 1996-2001 rule when they enforced their version of Islamic Sharia law. 

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pakistan Imran khan Shahid Afridi Taliban Afghanistan
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp