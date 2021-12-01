STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Really excited to stay with Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw on retention

South African speedster Anrich Nortje said that it's been an unbelievable journey for him with Delhi so far, and he has learnt so much from everyone around the squad.

Published: 01st December 2021 02:49 PM

Delhi Capitals' players Axar Patel (L) and Rishabh Pant (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje ahead of next year's mega auction. All-rounder Axar Patel thanked the Delhi Capitals family for backing him.

"My journey with the Delhi Capitals has been very special. I would like to thank the DC family for showing so much trust and faith in me. I am very excited about playing in the upcoming season," said Axar in an official release.

Opening batter Prithvi Shaw said: "It has been an amazing journey for me with the franchise since 2018, and they have supported me through ups and downs, for which I am very grateful. Thank you for showing the belief."

Meanwhile, South African speedster Anrich Nortje said: "It's been an unbelievable journey for me with Delhi so far, and I've learnt so much from everyone around the squad. The overall environment has been superb the last two seasons, and I can't wait to join the team again."

Delhi Capitals qualified for three successive playoffs in the last three seasons, reaching their first final in the 2020 edition.

Comments

