STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Hope to get clearer picture in next couple of days: Virat Kohli on tour of Omicron-hit South Africa

The India seniors, during a nearly seven-week assignment starting December 17, are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 Internationals across four venues.

Published: 02nd December 2021 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (FIle Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said he expects to get a clearer picture on the upcoming tour of South Africa in the next couple of days after it was thrown into uncertainty following the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant -- Omicron.

Kohli was addressing the media on the eve of the second and final Test against New Zealand here from Friday. "We have been talking to the BCCI. We need to have more clarity, and hopefully, in next couple of days we will know more. Rahul (Dravid) bhai (coach) has spoken to all senior players. It is important that we are not left in a confused situation or spot," Kohli said.

ALSO READ| Omicron threat: International flights back on hold, won't resume from December 15

He added, "We are not playing in normal times anyway. We have spoken to all the members of the squad."

The India seniors, during a nearly seven-week assignment starting December 17, are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 Internationals across four venues - Johannesburg, Centurion, Paarl, and Cape Town.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli COVID19 Coronavirus Omicron variant India vs South Africa IND vs SA India South Africa tour
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp