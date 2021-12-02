STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay Hazare matches moved out of Chennai

The matches were scheduled to begin in the city on December 8. Instead, Jaipur has been added as a host city. It will also get to host the knockout matches.

MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has moved all the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches out of Chennai after Tamil Nadu Cricket Association expressed its inability to host the event because of persistent rain in the city. The matches were scheduled to begin in the city on December 8. Instead, Jaipur has been added as a host city. It will also get to host the knockout matches.

As per BCCI’s original schedule, the men’s 50-over domestic event was scheduled to be held across six cities — Mumbai, Mohali, Thiruvananthapuram, Rajkot, Ranchi and Chennai. However, Chennai has been witnessing heavy rains over the past month, which has made it difficult for the groundsmen to keep three venues in shape. With MA Chidambaram Stadium closed because of renovation work, the TNCA was looking at other venues in the city. And the state association had informed the BCCI as early as November first week to keep Plan B in place.

And with the rain showing no signs of relenting, the TNCA formally wrote to the BCCI asking for the matches to be moved out and the board has now chosen Jaipur as a replacement venue for Plate matches. 

