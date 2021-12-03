India vs New Zealand 2nd test: Kohli opts to bat first after winning toss; Jayant Yadav, Siraj make it to playing XI

By PTI

MUMBAI: India captain Virat Kohli opted to bat after winning the toss against New Zealand in the second Test here on Friday.

While Kohli came in place of injured and out of form vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is out with hamstring niggle, off-spinner Jayant Yadav, playing his first test in nearly five years, came in place of Ravindra Jadeja, out with right forearm niggle.

Ishant Sharma is also ruled out with Mohammed Siraj coming in his place.

For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell replaced injured skipper Kane Williamson, who is out with left elbow problem.

The Teams: India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel.