India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Kiwis collapse to 38/6 after Mohammed Siraj's three-wicket haul

The tourists still trail by 287 runs in the first innings as Siraj, who replaced injured Ishant Sharma in the team, struck early to send back Will Young for four.

Published: 04th December 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Tom Latham with his teammates during Day 2 of the 2nd Test match in Mumbai. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

MUMBAI: New Zealand's batsmen collapsed to 38 for six at tea in the second Test on Saturday after their Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a record 10 Indian wickets. Ajaz emulated England's Jim Laker (1956 v Australia) and Indian spin legend Anil Kumble (1999 v Pakistan) to achieve the perfect 10 feat in the second session on day two at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

He returned figures of 10-119 with his left-arm spin but Mayank Agarwal's 150 and a 52 by Axar Patel helped India to a challenging total of 325 on a turning track. But Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj pummelled the visitors' top order to take three wickets and leave them struggling.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell was batting on three after Jayant Yadav took down Rachin Ravindra at the stroke of tea. The tourists still trail by 287 runs in the first innings. Siraj, who replaced injured Ishant Sharma in the team, struck early to send back Will Young for four.

He then got two wickets including stand-in-skipper Tom Latham, for 10, and Ross Taylor, for one, on either side of overs to be on a hat-trick that was avoided by Henry Nicholls. Axar then got Daryl Mitchell out for eight and soon fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin joined in to claim Nicholls as the Kiwis slipped further.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 325 all out in 109.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 150, Axar Patel 52, Shubman Gill 44; Ajaz Patel 10/119)

