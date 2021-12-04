STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'Unforgiving society, real shame': Australia coach Langer on the Tim Paine saga

Langer has come out swinging in defence of former captain Tim Paine.

Published: 04th December 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Australia head coach Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BRISBANE: Australia coach Justin Langer has come out swinging in defence of former captain Tim Paine, after making a secret dash to visit his former skipper in Tasmania on the eve of the first Test.

Langer, who himself was under media scrutiny for hard hand tactics with players earlier in the year, said "there's not one person who's asking questions here or who's who's on the camera there, who is listening to this or who is watching this who hasn't made a mistake in their life.

"There's not a single person - and our captain, one of the best - made a mistake and he's paying a heavy price for it."

Langer added it is an "unforgiving society and it is a real shame."

The location for the fifth and final Test of the Series is still yet to be set in stone, as Cricket Australia continue negotiations with the West Australian Government due to heightened COVID restrictions in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
australia Tim Paine Justin Langer
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp