VVS Laxman 'has to apply' for NCA's post, panel formed to probe CVC Capital's betting links: BCCI

Initially reluctant to shift base to Bangalore from Hyderabad, Laxman has already quit from his role as mentor of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Published: 04th December 2021 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 08:14 PM

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former India batting great VVS Laxman will have to come "through the process" for succeeding Rahul Dravid as the head of National Cricket Academy, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said here on Saturday.

The topmost NCA post fell vacant after Dravid took over as the head coach of Team India following team's T20 World Cup exit in the UAE last month. "We will advertise for the NCA appointment. First, he (VVS) has to apply for the post," BCCI secretary Jay Shah told PTI after their 90th AGM here.

Indian stalwart Dravid too had to go through a similar process before becoming the India head coach. Initially reluctant to shift base to Bangalore from Hyderabad, Laxman has already quit from his role as mentor of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He will also have to quit commentary or writing columns for newspapers to avoid conflict of interest. Laxman's appointment was one of the points of discussion at the AGM. On the IPL 2022 Mega Auction which is slated for next year, Shah said: "The IPL Governing council will take a call on this."

The BCCI has also formed a neutral panel to investigate CVC Capital who pipped favourites Adani Group to own the Ahmedabad franchise. The company has paid a whopping Rs 5625 Crore in the auctions, but now find itself under the spotlight for their alleged connection with some betting companies outside India. "We have formed a committee who are investigating into the matter," Shah added.

