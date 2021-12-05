STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ashes first Test: Pat Cummins reveals Australia's playing XI, Starc included

England skipper Joe Root opted to not disclose the playing XI three days ahead of the game.

Published: 05th December 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith, left, and the Australian captain Pat Cummins pose for a photo at the Gabba cricket ground ahead of the first Ashes cricket test. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BRISBANE: Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Sunday revealed the playing XI for the upcoming first Ashes Test, beginning Wednesday at the Gabba.

Travis Head will bat at number five while Mitchell Starc has also found a place in the bowling attack.

On the other hand, England skipper Joe Root opted to not disclose the playing XI three days ahead of the game.

"We've got all the options on the table but we're not going to name a team just yet. We'll have to see the forecast and how that pitch changes over the next couple of days," cricket.com.au quoted Root as saying.

"But it's a great place to play spin. It's something we'll weigh up and consider, but we're not in a position to make that call right now," he added.

Earlier, Tim Paine had stepped down as the Australia captain after a sexting scandal and Cummins was appointed as the new leader. Steve Smith will don the hat of vice-captain.

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Australia Test cricket team The Ashes England tour of Australia Travis Head Joe Root
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp