Pakistan vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard witdraws from white-ball tour after hamstring injury

Pollard was replaced in the ODI squad by Devon Thomas and in the T20 squad by allrounder Rovman Powell.

Published: 05th December 2021 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

ST JOHN's: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard withdrew Sunday from the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan after failing to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained in the T20 World Cup. Pollard was replaced in the ODI squad by Devon Thomas and in the T20 squad by allrounder Rovman Powell.

Cricket West Indies said that Pollard will be reassessed in a few weeks ahead of the upcoming home tours by Ireland and England in January 2022. The West Indies are due to play three T20Is and three ODIs at the Karachi National Stadium from Dec. 13-22.

