Athish, Sachin slam centuries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Centuries by SR Athish (115) and  B Sachin (102) put Tamil Nadu in control against Goa on the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy Under-19 Elite C group second round match in Surat. Tamil Nadu 255 for 2 in 75 overs at stumps with a four-run lead.

The Tamil Nadu left-handed openers Athish and Sachin were involved in a mammoth stand of 212 runs in 56.4 overs for the first wicket. Athish reached the magic figure before tea, while Sachin crossed the milestone in the last session of the day’s play. Sachin also held four catches which in fact helped TN restrict Goa to 251. Brief scores: Goa 251 in 102.1 ovs (Kaushal Hattangadi 96, Udit Yadav 64, CV Achyuth 3/41, P Vignesh 3/72) vs Tamil Nadu 255/2 in 75 ovs (SR Athish 115, B Sachin 102).

Srinivas stretched by Sandeep

World Cup winner K Srinivas of IOCL earned a hard fought 12-25, 25-5, 24-16 victory over Sandeep Deorukhkar of ONGC in the men’s team event of the XXVIII PSPB inter-unit carrom tournament organised by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited at Jawahrlal Nehru stadium, Periamet here on Tuesday. In the women’s team event Tuba Saher of IOCL thrashed former world champion Ilavazhagi of ONGC 25-1, 25-5 in straight sets.

Results: (team event): Men:: K Srinivas (IOCL) bt Sandeep Deorukhkar (ONGC) 12-25, 25-5, 24-16;  Ashok Gaur (ONGC) bt Ramesh Babu (IOCL) 16-21, 17-11, 23-8.: Women: Tuba Saher  IOCL) bt Ilavazhagi (ONGC) 25-1, 25-5; Rashmi Kumari (ONGC) bt Parimal Devi   IOCL)   25-10, 25-4.

Rithivik bags silver
Rithvik Sanjeevi of Hatsun Badminton Centre finished runner-up in the Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh international challenge. Rithvik put up a good fight but lost to Abhishek Saini 15-21, 18-21 in the final.

