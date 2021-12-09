STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI President Ganguly opens up on Rohit Sharma being named India's ODI skipper

Ganguly informed that he and the chairman of selectors had also spoken to Kohli. The former Indian skipper also thanked Kohli for his contributions in the limited-overs format.

Published: 09th December 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said the board and selectors together took the call to appoint Rohit Sharma as the full-time white-ball captain of the side.

Opening batter Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named India's new ODI skipper and the star player will take over from Virat Kohli starting with the South Africa series in January next year.

Ganguly also informed that he and the chairman of selectors had also spoken to Kohli. The former Indian skipper also thanked Kohli for his contributions in the limited-overs format.

"It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly told ANI.

"So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him.

"We have full faith in Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities, and Virat will continue as the Test captain. We as BCCI are confident that Indian cricket is in good hands. We thank Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in the white-ball format," the BCCI president added.

Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

The Test series, which gets underway from December 26, will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganguly Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp