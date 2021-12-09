STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cyber fraudsters dupe former cricketer Vinod Kambli of Rs 1 lakh, Mumbai Police register case

A man posing as the representative of a well known bank called up Kambli and shared a link with him, which the latter downloaded resulting in Rs 1 lakh getting withdrawn from his account.

Published: 09th December 2021 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian batsman Vinod Kambli

Former Indian batsman Vinod Kambli (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Test cricketer Vinod Kambli has been duped of Rs 1 lakh by cyber fraudsters after which a case was registered in Bandra police station, an official said on Thursday.

A man posing as the representative of a well known bank called up Kambli and shared a link with him, which the latter downloaded resulting in Rs 1 lakh getting withdrawn from his account fraudulently some time later, the official said.

A case under section 420 (cheating) of IPC and provisions of Information Technology Act was registered on Tuesday and efforts were on to nab the culprit/s, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinod Kambli Mumbai Police Cyber fraud Vinod Kambli fraud
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp