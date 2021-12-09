STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kohli announcing birth of daughter Vamika 'most liked tweet' of 2021 in India

Kohli had announced the birth of his daughter on January 11, 2021.

Published: 09th December 2021 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Twitter India on Thursday announced that India skipper Virat Kohli announcing the birth of his daughter 'Vamika' was the most liked tweet of 2021 in India.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives," Kohli had tweeted on January 11 this year.

On the other hand, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins's tweet was the most retweeted post in India. During Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 first-leg, Cummins had announced that he would be donating to help those affected by COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Cummins was the first international cricketer to contribute an amount to aid India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The pacer ended up contributing AUD 50,000.

"@patcummins30's gesture touched our hearts to become the most Retweeted and Quote Tweeted Tweet of 2021," Twitter India tweeted.

January 01, 2021, to November 15, 2021, was considered for the ranking of tweets. 

