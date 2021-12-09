STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan Super League​: Shahid Afridi to play for Quetta Gladiators in his final season

In another major trade, player of the National T20 Iftikhar Ahmed has joined Quetta after being part of Islamabad United for the 2021 season.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

LAHORE: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi will represent Quetta Gladiators in what will be his farewell Pakistan Super League (PSL) after participating for Multan Sultan's last year in the tournament. According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), also moving from Sultan to Gladiators is England's James Vince and Multan Sultans will take Quetta's Diamond and Silver round picks, respectively.

"I am excited to join Quetta Gladiators, a side that has had a roller-coaster ride in the past few events despite winning the title in 2019. In my final HBL PSL event, it will my dream and wish to sign off with another HBL PSL trophy after tasting success with Peshawar Zalmi in 2017," said Afridi in a PCB statement on Thursday.

"HBL PSL is an event that encourages and inspires a player to give his very best. I will use the same motivation to help my team and put up performances that can help us achieve our event objectives," he added.

In another major trade, player of the National T20 Iftikhar Ahmed has joined Quetta after being part of Islamabad United for the 2021 season. He has swapped teams with wicketkeeper/batter Azam Khan, who has moved to Islamabad United from Quetta Gladiators.

"It has been a difficult decision to move from Islamabad United, but looking ahead to my future in T20 cricket that is linked to the Pakistan team, I thought this was the best move. I am grateful to the Islamabad United management for their support and understanding, as they have continued to stand behind me in all my decisions," said Iftikhar

The PSL Draft 2022 will be held at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore on Sunday. Each side will come to the draft with a maximum of eight-player retentions from the last event.

