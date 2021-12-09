STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ton-up Boopathi, Badrinath put TN U-19 in command  

After Athish and Sachin cracked tons on Tuesday, Badri and Boopathi tormented the Goa attack by sending them on a leather hunt.

Published: 09th December 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:43 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Centuries by A Badrinath (145 n.o.) and M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (169) put Tamil Nadu in command as they declared at a mammoth 559 for 4 against Goa on the third day of the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament at Surat. In reply, Goa were 104 for 2 in 37 overs in their second essay at stumps, trailing by 204 runs. After Athish and Sachin cracked tons on Tuesday, Badri and Boopathi tormented the Goa attack by sending them on a leather hunt. The duo raised 280 runs for the third wicket. Brief scores: Goa 251 & 104/2 (Yadav 34) vs TN 559/4 decl. (Badrinath 145 n.o., Boopathi 169).

Nat’l car racing championship

After a break of close to three months, the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian national car racing championship will resume at the MMRT on Friday with a 12-race programme scheduled for the weekend. There are 100 entrants in the fray across various categories. The MRF F1600 will headline the weekend card with a triple-header, while the Formula LGB 1300, the saloon cars (Indian Touring Cars, Super Stock, Indian Junior Touring Cars) and Volkswagen Polo will have two races apiece in the three-day event.

