All-rounder Keith Barker extends contract with Hampshire Cricket until 2023

Barker picked 38 County Championship wickets at an excellent average of just 26.34 in his first season at The Ageas Bowl in 2019.

Hampshire all-rounder Keith Barker

Hampshire all-rounder Keith Barker (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

HAMPSHIRE: All-rounder Keith Barker has signed a contract extension with Hampshire Cricket keeping him at The Ageas Bowl until the end of the 2023 season, the County Club informed on Thursday. Hampshire Cricket said the fast-bowler has become a key member of Hampshire's four-day side since joining the Club from Warwickshire at the end of the 2018 season.

"It's a great feeling. I felt I did pretty well last year and to be able to go again for another two years, I couldn't ask for anymore really. I really want us to get that red ball trophy and push as hard as we can for that - we're taking the right strides this winter and hopefully we can get over the line next year," Keith Barker said in a statement as per Hampshire Cricket.

Barker picked 38 County Championship wickets at an excellent average of just 26.34 in his first season at The Ageas Bowl in 2019. "Keith has been one of the leading all-rounders in the longest form of the game for years. It's not just the runs and the wickets that make him such a valuable member of our squad," said Hampshire Director of Cricket Giles White.

"He also plays an important role off the field and has become a well-respected leader within the group. We are obviously delighted that he will be playing a part in the club over the next couple of years," he added.

