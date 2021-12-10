STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's Yash Dhull to lead India U-19 squad in Asia Cup 

Two-time defending champions India have won the ACC U-19 Asia Cup six times in the last eight editions, while sharing the trophy with Pakistan in 2012.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi batter Yash Dhull will lead a 20-member India squad in the upcoming Under-19 Asia Cup scheduled to be held in the UAE from December 23, the BCCI announced on Friday.

There will be a preparatory camp in Bengaluru ahead of the tournament and the governing body also named a 25-member squad for the same, which includes five standby players.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked a 20-member India U19 squad for the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from 23rd December," the governing body said in a statement.

"The selectors have also announced a 25-member squad for a preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru from December 11th-19th ahead of the ACC event."

Dhull was a leading run-getter in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy earlier this year.

He averaged 75.50 for his 302 runs for the DDCA in the five matches that the team played during the tournament.

The Board, however, said that India's squad for the U-19 World Cup slated for January-February next year in the West Indies will be announced later.

Two-time defending champions India have won the ACC U-19 Asia Cup six times in the last eight editions, while sharing the trophy with Pakistan in 2012.

India U-19 Asia Cup squad: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats (subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players who will attend preparatory camp at NCA: Ayush Singh Thakur, Uday Saharan, Shashwat Dangwal, Dhanush Gowda, PM Singh Rathore.

