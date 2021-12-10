STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
P Vignesh and B Aaditya bowl Tamil Nadu to victory against Goa

Tamil Nadu skipper M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar who had earlier scored a century on Thursday took four catches.

Man of the moment P Vignesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinners P Vignesh and B Aaditya bowled in tandem and picked up five wickets each, enabling Tamil Nadu to hammer Goa by an innings and 49 runs on the fourth and final day of the Cooch Behar trophy Under-19 Elite ‘C’ match played at the Lalbhai Contractor stadium, Surat on Thursday. Tamil Nadu got full seven points from this encounter. Tamil Nadu skipper M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar who had earlier scored a century on Thursday took four catches. In the third round,Tamil Nadu will meet Maharashtra.

Brief scores: Goa 251 and 259 in 81.2 ovs (Veer Yadav 34, Kaushal Hattangadi 59, Udit Yadav 33, P Vignesh 5/75, B Aaditya 5/85) lost to Tamil Nadu 559/4 decl. Points: TN 7 (8) ; Goa 0 (0).

Srinvas, Rashmi win titles
World Cup winner K Srinivas of IOCL won the singles event of the XXVIII PSPB inter-unit carrom tournament organised by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited at Jawahrlal Nehru stadium, Periamet here on Thursday.In the women’s singles event Rashmi Kumari of ONGC won the title. 

Results: Singles: Men: Winner: K Srinivas (IOCL); Runner-up:  Md. Gufran (IOCL); 2nd runner-up: K Ramesh Babu (IOCL); Women: Winner: Rashmi Kumari (ONGC); Runner-up: Tuba Saher (IOCL); 2nd runner-up: Kajal Kumari (IOCL); Doubles: Men: Winner: Ramesh Babu/Yogesh P (IOCL); Runner-up: K Srinivas/Md Gufran (IOCL); Women: Winner: Kajal Kumari/Tuba Saher (IOCL); Runner-up: Rashmi Kumari/Illavazhaki S (ONGC); Team event: Men: Winner: IOCL (K Srinivas, Md Gufran, Yogesh, Ramesh Babu); Runner-up: ONGC (Sandeep, Ashok, Naresh, Nithin); Women: Winner: IOCL (Kajal, Parimala, Jayashree, Tuba); Runner-up: ONGC (Rashmi, Illavazhaki S); Awards: Men: Best player of tournament: Srinivas K (IOCL); Player of tournament: Yogesh P; Fairplay award: Sandeep D; Promising player: Tamilselvan M (CPCL); Women: Best player of tournament: Rashmi Kumari (ONGC); Player of tournament: Tuba (IOCL); Fairplay award: Kajal Kumari (IOCL); Promising player: Sayali Patil (HPCL).

Varshaa Sanjeev bags crown
Twenty five year old cueist Varsh Sanjeev defeated Amee Kamani 75-32, 75-19, 25-75, 75-45 in the final of the ladies billiards event of the Sage billiards and snooker national championship.

