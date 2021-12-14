STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sachin shines for TN

Razeq Fallah and Abhishek Nishad took three wickets each for Maharashtra with the ball. In reply, Maharashtra were 20 for no loss at stumps.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on opener B Sachin’s half-century (63) Tamil Nadu posted 195 in 82.3 overs against Maharashtra on the first day of the third round of the BCCI- Cooch Behar trophy Under- 19 Elite ‘C’ group match being played at CK Pithawala grounds, Surat.

Razeq Fallah and Abhishek Nishad took three wickets each for Maharashtra with the ball. In reply, Maharashtra were 20 for no loss at stumps. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 195 in 82.3 ovs (B Sachin 63, SR Athish 39, Akash Dev Kumar 36, Razeq Fallah 3/43, Abhishek Nishad 3/69) vs Maharashtra 20 for no loss in 5 ovs.

Tamil Nadu win
Tamil Nadu defeated Telengana 107-45 in a men’s match of the south zone senior national basketball championship oragnised by Tamil Nadu Basketball Association at JN indoor stadium here on Monday. Tamil Nadu beat Andhra comforatably in the women’s match.

Results: Men: Tamil Nadu 107 (Anantharaj 25, Muin Bek 14, Soorya 13) bt Telangana 45 (Santhosh 10); Andhra Pradesh 115 (Intiyaz 28, Aravind 20, Ronit 17) bt Puducherry 107 (Srikanth 25, Lavan 22, Gokul 22); Women: Tamil Nadu 103 (Darshini 19, Aishwarya 16, Pratheba 11) bt Andhra Pradesh 35 ( Dhana 11).

