Ashes: James Anderson returns as England name squad for day-night Test in Adelaide

Lancashire seamer James Anderson has been included in the squad after missing the first Test in Brisbane. Stuart Broad has also been named in the England XII ahead of the second Test.

England's James Anderson celebrates the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli during the first day of third Test cricket match at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds.

England's James Anderson (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ADELAIDE: England on Wednesday named a 12-player squad for the second Ashes Test match (D/N) at the Adelaide Oval starting on Thursday.

Lancashire seamer James Anderson has been included in the squad after missing the first Test in Brisbane. Stuart Broad has also been named in the England XII ahead of the second Test.

England and Australia will lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday at Adelaide. Australia won the first Test by nine wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"Durham seamer Mark Wood has been rested. The final XI will be confirmed at the toss," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

England squad for second Ashes Test: Joe Root (c), Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

Earlier in the day, Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins confirmed the playing XI for the second Ashes Test.

Pacer Jhye Richardson will be replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood while left-handed batter David Warner is fit for the day-night Test at Adelaide, reported cricket.com.au.

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson.

