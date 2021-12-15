Karnataka & Tn enter knockouts despite setbacks 

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The last day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy group-stage matches threw in some big results. The Elite Group B, in particular, turned out to be riveting with four teams tied on 12 points. At the end, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, despite their losses to Bengal and Baroda respectively on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram, sealed their knockout berth thanks to better net run rate. Meanwhile Kerala, who eased past Uttarakhand, topped Group D to qualify for the last eight.

TN will be a disappointed lot, having lost their last two games. On Tuesday, after dismissing Baroda for 114 runs, Vijay Shankar and his men were expected to cruise. But they lost wickets in regular intervals. Bhargav Bhatt was the pick of the bowlers, scalping three wickets while Krunal Pandya managed two to dismiss Tamil Nadu for a paltry 73 runs.

It was a similar tale for Karnataka as their batters did not provide much support to Manish Pandey (90). Barring the skipper, key batters, including Rohan Kadam (37) and Karun Nair (25) failed to convert their starts into big scores. With Bengal reaching the target in the the 49th over, they failed to improve upon their NNR. Karnataka will now face Rajasthan in the pre-quarterfinal on Sunday. A win for Pandey and his men would have helped them top the group and qualify for the quarterfinal, which did not happen. However, the biggest win in the group was registered by Puducherry, who stunned Mumbai by 18 runs in a low-scoring encounter.

As for Kerala, they came up with a solid all-round performance to help beat Uttarakhand by five wickets. With MD Nidheesh taking three wickets, Uttarakhand were restricted to 224/9 as Jay Bista scored 93 runs. Kerala did not have much trouble in getting past the opponent with Sachin Baby scoring 83 from 71 balls.

Hyderabad lost their third straight game with Jharkhand registering a 36-run win in Group A. For Andhra, KS Bharat starred with a smacking 156, which helped them compile 253 runs. With the ball, it was Manish Golamaru, who took four wickets, helping dismiss Gujarat for 172 to win the contest by 81 runs in Group A. In the same group, Odisha lost to Himachal Pradesh by 63 runs.

Top-class batting

Manan Vohra scored 141 to steer Chandigarh to 309/7, but Ruturaj Gaikwad, in a purple patch, outclassed his opposite number with a 132-ball 168 to win the game for Maharashtra. Despite the win, Maharashtra failed to make it to the knockout stages.

Brief scores (elite)

Group A: J&K 233 (Rashid 73; Sarvate 3/36) lost to Vidarbha 236/5 (Fazal 102; Dayal 2/40); Himachal 360/5 (Dhawan 91 n.o) bt Odisha 297 (Senapati 82; Dagar 6/59). Group B: Baroda 114 (Krunal 38; Sanjay 2/13) bt TN 73 (Sanjay 19; Bhargav 3/27); Karnataka 252/8 (Manish 90; Pramanik 4/48) lost to Bengal 253/6 (Chatterjee 63; Prateek 3/56). Group C: Delhi 201/8 (Rawat 45; unadkat 2/26) lost to Saurashtra 204/6 (Mankad 73; Yadav 3/57); UP 245/9 (Rinku 75; Chahal 3/46) bt Haryana 167 in 38.5 ovs (Harshal 67; Rajpoot 5/33) . Group D: Uttarakhand 224/9 (Bista 93; Nidheesh 3/25) lost to Kerala 225/5 (Sachin 83); Madhya Pradesh 191 (Shubam 56; Kiran 3/36) bt Chhatisgarh 188 (Sanjeet 47).

Prequarters: Vidarbha vs Tripura, Karnataka vs Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh (All in Jaipur on Dec 19). Quarterfinals | Tamil Nadu vs TBD (Dec 21), Himachal vs TBD (Dec 21), Saurashtra vs TBD (Dec 22), Kerala vs Services (Dec 22).