STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kohli-Ganguly rift on ODI captaincy: Read between the lies, contradictions

Exactly a week after he was sacked as 50-over skipper via a press release, Kohli, during a press meet ahead of India’s tour to South Africa, claimed there was no prior communication whatsoever.

Published: 16th December 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  “There was no prior communication”. In a bizarre turn of events, with those five words, India’s red-ball captain, Virat Kohli, brought fresh perspective into ongoing shenanigans of the Indian cricket board.

Exactly a week after he was sacked as 50-over skipper via a press release, Kohli, during a press meet ahead of India’s tour to South Africa, claimed there was no prior communication whatsoever as claimed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

“I was told I will not be ODI captain one-and-a-half-hours before the selection committee meeting and I was ‘okay, fine’.” 

The 33-year-old claimed that not a single board official told him of their decision to strip him of the ODI captaincy.

“There was no prior communication to me at all since I announced the T20I captaincy decision until the 8th, when I got a call.”

Kohli contradicted Ganguly who had said he got in touch with the India skipper about T20I and ODI captaincy.

Ganguly, in an interview, claimed that he had asked Kohli to reconsider from stepping down as T20I captaincy. “I wasn’t told to reconsider it,” Kohli said.

“(When I approached the BCCI and told them my decision) it was received well...” 

Ganguly had told ANI that he “as president personally spoke to Virat Kohli” on ODI captaincy issue.

Kohli said he understood the rationale behind the sacking,  saying, “A lack of ICC titles. There is no debate on whether the decision was right or wrong.” 

‘Available for SA ODI series’ 

Kohli said he “was and remains available for selection”.

He called the story about him unavailable ‘lies’.

“All these people who are writing these things and their sources, to me they’re not credible.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly Rohit Sharma BCCI
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp