Kohli-Ganguly rift on ODI captaincy: Read between the lies, contradictions

CHENNAI: “There was no prior communication”. In a bizarre turn of events, with those five words, India’s red-ball captain, Virat Kohli, brought fresh perspective into ongoing shenanigans of the Indian cricket board.

Exactly a week after he was sacked as 50-over skipper via a press release, Kohli, during a press meet ahead of India’s tour to South Africa, claimed there was no prior communication whatsoever as claimed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

“I was told I will not be ODI captain one-and-a-half-hours before the selection committee meeting and I was ‘okay, fine’.”

The 33-year-old claimed that not a single board official told him of their decision to strip him of the ODI captaincy.

“There was no prior communication to me at all since I announced the T20I captaincy decision until the 8th, when I got a call.”

Kohli contradicted Ganguly who had said he got in touch with the India skipper about T20I and ODI captaincy.

Ganguly, in an interview, claimed that he had asked Kohli to reconsider from stepping down as T20I captaincy. “I wasn’t told to reconsider it,” Kohli said.

“(When I approached the BCCI and told them my decision) it was received well...”

Ganguly had told ANI that he “as president personally spoke to Virat Kohli” on ODI captaincy issue.

Kohli said he understood the rationale behind the sacking, saying, “A lack of ICC titles. There is no debate on whether the decision was right or wrong.”

‘Available for SA ODI series’

Kohli said he “was and remains available for selection”.

He called the story about him unavailable ‘lies’.

“All these people who are writing these things and their sources, to me they’re not credible.”