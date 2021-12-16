STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Three more West Indies players, two support staff test COVID positive in Pakistan

Wicketkeeper Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves are the three players have returned positive tests in the latest round of RT-PCR tests conducted by the PCB.

Published: 16th December 2021 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies cricket team during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

West Indies cricket team during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Five members of the visiting West Indies team, including three players, have tested positive for COVID-19, which has thrown their ongoing tour of Pakistan into jeopardy.

Wicketkeeper Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves are the three players who have been infected with the virus after the latest round of RT-PCR tests conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Dr. Akshai Mansingh are the other visiting members who have returned positive for COVID-19.

"All three players will therefore miss the upcoming matches and all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad and are now under the care and supervision provided by the medical officials," Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement.

"They will remain in isolation for ten (10) days or until they return negative PCR test results."

The tour now stands in jeopardy with the number of West Indies players testing COVID-19 positive rising to six.

Another player, Devon Thomas has been ruled out due to a finger injury sustained during the first T20 International here on Monday.

CWI and PCB officials are set to meet on Thursday to decide the fate of the ongoing series.

Pakistan have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The third T20I is scheduled to be played on Thursday, followed by three ODIs here.

Earlier, left-arm pacer Sheldon Cotrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers have been ruled out of the T20I series after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival here on December 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Indies tour of Pakistan West Indies vs Pakistan T20 series West Indies vs Pakistan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp