STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bharat pleased with happy run

Besides his glovework for India, at the domestic level, he has looked in pristine form for Andhra with the bat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 370 runs in five matches.

Published: 17th December 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The last four months or so have been quite memorable for KS Bharat. The Andhra man impressed in the second half of the Indian Premier League, playing some match-winning knocks for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the UAE. More importantly when the wicket-keeper got a chance to feature against New Zealand on Day 3 of the  first Test against New Zealand last month, he was applauded for his skills behind the wicket by all and sundry, taking three catches in difficult conditions.

Besides his glovework for India, at the domestic level, he has looked in pristine form for Andhra with the bat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 370 runs in five matches.  He also had scores of 156 and an unbeaten 161. There was an air of confidence in his batting display as his 15 sixes suggest.

“I am delighted with my performance. It would have been great if we had qualified for the knockouts, but we missed out,” Bharat said. “It is all about the game plan, which helped me to score back to back 150 plus at a good strike rate. That is what IPL does to you. The game of big-hitting was always there. It is the clear mindset and I also got my plans right in the Vijay Hazare.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp