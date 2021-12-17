Bharat pleased with happy run

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The last four months or so have been quite memorable for KS Bharat. The Andhra man impressed in the second half of the Indian Premier League, playing some match-winning knocks for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the UAE. More importantly when the wicket-keeper got a chance to feature against New Zealand on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand last month, he was applauded for his skills behind the wicket by all and sundry, taking three catches in difficult conditions.

Besides his glovework for India, at the domestic level, he has looked in pristine form for Andhra with the bat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 370 runs in five matches. He also had scores of 156 and an unbeaten 161. There was an air of confidence in his batting display as his 15 sixes suggest.

“I am delighted with my performance. It would have been great if we had qualified for the knockouts, but we missed out,” Bharat said. “It is all about the game plan, which helped me to score back to back 150 plus at a good strike rate. That is what IPL does to you. The game of big-hitting was always there. It is the clear mindset and I also got my plans right in the Vijay Hazare.”