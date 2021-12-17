STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja begin rehab at National Cricket Academy after being ruled out

The U-19 team is currently camping at the NCA ahead of the Asia Cup beginning in the UAE from December 23.

Published: 17th December 2021 12:58 PM

Indian white-ball captain Rohit Sharma (L) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Indian white-ball captain Rohit Sharma (L) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

By PTI

BENGALURU: India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have started their rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy here after being ruled out of the upcoming Test series in South Africa due to injuries.

The two senior players were seen at the NCA with India U-19 captain Yash Dhull in his social media posts. The U-19 team is currently camping at the NCA ahead of the Asia Cup beginning in the UAE from December 23.

Rohit, who was named ODI captain last week replacing Virat Kohli, was to travel to South Africa as vice-captain of the Test team for the series starting on December 26 but a hamstring injury during training ruled him out.

His expected recovery time is between three to four weeks. India 'A' captain Priyank Panchal was named in place of Rohit in the Test squad, which reached South Africa on Thursday for the series. The senior opener, who took charge as T20I captain against New Zealand last month, is expected to be available to lead the team for the ODI leg of the South Africa tour, which is to take place in January.

Jadeja has been ruled out of the South Africa tour due to a knee injury which he sustained during the home New Zealand Test series last month. He may take a longer time to recover from his injury.

Comments

