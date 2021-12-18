STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI Chief Medical Officer Abhijit Salvi resigns after hectic run in COVID times

Salvi was in charge of BCCI's age-verification, anti-doping and medical wing. His resignation comes ahead of the U-16 boys national championship

BCCI chief medical officer Abhijit Salvi (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BCCI's chief medical officer Abhijit Salvi has resigned due to personal reasons.

Salvi told PTI on Saturday that his notice period ended on November 30 but he carried on till the end of the second Test between India and New Zealand on December 7.

His role had gained significance in COVID times with regular testing and bubble life becoming an integral part of international cricket.

"I thank the BCCI for giving me this opportunity. After 10 years in the organisation, I wanted to move on. It had become a 24x7 job in COVID times and I want to give time to myself and family," said Salvi.

Salvi was in charge of BCCI's age-verification, anti-doping and medical wing. His resignation comes ahead of the U-16 boys national championship, better known as the Vijay Merchant Trophy, next month. Salvi had to travel with the Indian team on some tours including Australia and Sri Lanka.

He had also overseen medical arrangements for two editions of IPL and the T20 World Cup in the UAE where India was the host.

