KL Rahul to don vice-captaincy hat for Test series against South Africa

Rohit Sharma would have been the vice-captain, but a hamstring injury ruled him out of the series and hence Rahul would act as deputy to Virat Kohli.

Published: 18th December 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer KL Rahul

Indian cricketer KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: KL Rahul will don the vice-captaincy hat for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Rahul would indeed be the vice-captain for Tests against South Africa.

"Yes, with Rohit missing, KL Rahul would be the vice-captain," the source said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday had confirmed that Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring issue.

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday," the BCCI stated in an official release.

"He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," it added.

Comments

