STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

FIR against Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah for helping friend, who molested girl

In the FIR, the girl has alleged that Yasir's friend, Farhan kidnapped her on gunpoint, raped her, made videos of her and later made threats to her.

Published: 20th December 2021 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah (File | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Police have registered an FIR against Pakistan Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah and his friend on the allegations of kidnapping, molesting and threatening a girl.

The FIR was registered at the Shalimar police station in Lahore after the girl complained.

The Pakistan cricketer is yet to respond on the issue.

In the FIR, the girl has alleged that Yasir's friend, Farhan kidnapped her on gunpoint, raped her, made videos of her and later made threats to her.

The girl has alleged that Yasir Shah helped his friend and later with Farhan threatened her that if she raised any voice they would release her videos.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the girl says when she contacted Yasir on whatsapp pleading for his help he laughed at her and told her to keep quiet about the whole issue.

The girl also claims that when she went to the police Yasir offered to give her a flat and monthly expenses for 18 years if she remained quiet.

Yasir didn't travel to Bangladesh for the recent Test series as he is nursing a finger injury.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yasir Shah Rape
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp