STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Omicron threat: Test series between India and South Africa to be played without spectators

The series is taking place amid the rising threat of COVID-19 following the emergence of the Omicron variant last month and a spike in the number of Covid cases in South Africa.

Published: 20th December 2021 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli during India's practice session at the Centurion

Virat Kohli during India's practice session at the Centurion (Photo | Twitter, BCCI)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: The three-match Test series between India and South Africa, starting at Centurion on December 26, will be played without spectators due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday.

South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID-19 cases last week in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron variant.

"Regrettably, CSA wishes to inform the most ardent fans of cricket as well as all sports lovers that owing to the increasing COVID cases around the world, and the fourth wave locally, the two cricketing bodies have taken a joint decision to protect the players and the tour by not making tickets available for the India vs Proteas offerings," the CSA said in a statement.

"This decision was taken in order to avoid any breaches that could compromise the tour from a Covid-risk perspective and to also maintain a hazard-free bubble environment," it added.

CSA is looking at various alternative public viewing.

The series is taking place amid the rising threat of COVID-19 cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant last month.

The country has seen a spike in the number of cases in the past few weeks.

The tour itself was earlier in serious doubt because of the prevailing situation but the boards of both the countries agreed to go ahead with it.

On Sunday, CSA postponed the remaining round of four-day franchise series, the country's premier domestic competition, as a precautionary measure over COVID-19 fears.

The visitors, who arrived here on December 16, are staying in a resort (Irene Lodge) which is entirely booked for them by CSA to ensure that a strict bio-bubble is maintained throughout the series.

The third Test will be played in Cape Town from January 11.

The series forms part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

"At this stage we would like to remind all cricket fans that the tour and the matches will still be broadcast on SuperSport and SABC platforms."

"In addition to this and as part of ongoing efforts to increase the reach of cricket, CSA is exploring other alternative public viewing activations which will ensure that a limited number of fans are able to enjoy the summer cricket atmosphere with other fans via activation sites, while still observing the strictest safety measures and exercising duty of care."

Pholetsi Moseki, CSA's acting chief executive officer, said that the decision was arrived at after a lot of deliberation.

"We acknowledge the interest expressed by the fans and other stakeholders on being able to return to stadiums and want to assure all cricket fans that this decision was not taken lightly, but was instead taken in the best interest of the game and in the interest of the health and safety of all patrons."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
india tour of south africa India vs South Africa first Test India Vs South Africa test series Centurion India vs South Africa Johannesburg Test India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp