TNBSL: Shankar gets top billing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shankar Muthusamy from Chennai, along with a clutch of promising teenagers ,got the top billing in the Season 2 auction of Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League (TNBSL) on Saturday.Organised by the Tamilnadu Badminton Association (TNBA), the second season of TNBSL will be held from February 12 to 22 at the Fireball stadium. It will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 (Tamil).

The 18-year-old Shankar was the youngest among the Icon players picked by the eight franchises in the auctions. Shankar was picked by last season’s runners-up Trichy Blasters, while nineteen-year-olds Siddhanth Gupta, who is also TNBA’s top ranked player, S Rithvik Sanjeevi (TNBA ranked No 2) and A Hariharan were the Icon picks of Kovai Kombans, Madurai Eagles and Tirupur Warriors respectively. Defending champions Chennai Flying Gravity put their might behind the experience of S Arunesh as their Icon player.

Every franchise will play seven matches in the league phase and every match will be played over five categories — men’s singles, men’s doubles, senior mixed doubles, junior mixed doubles and junior boys singles.

Athletics meet

The department of physical education, University of Madras will be organising the Dr Sir A Lakshmanaswamy Mudaliar golden jubilee commemoration 53rd athletic meet from December 21 to 23 at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

About 1200 athletes (700 men and 500 women) from University departments and affiliated colleges of University of Madras will take part. The meet includes 22 events for men and 22 events for women.

Muthu delivers

Medavakkam CC beat Kovalam CC by 53 runs in a second division match of the Chengalpattu DCA league

Brief scores: Medavakkam CC 127/5 in 30 ovs (Jemoh Roshan 59 n.o) bt Kovalam CC 74 in 19.3 ovs (Ponmari Muthu 5/27).