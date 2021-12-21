STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ashwin is a quality bowler, but can't focus on just one individual: South Africa skipper Elgar

India and South Africa will lock horns in three Tests and three ODIs. The Boxing Day Test will begin on December 26 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Published: 21st December 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

India's Ravichandaran Ashwin

Indian spinner Ravichandaran Ashwin (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CENTURION: South Africa Test skipper Dean Elgar said on Tuesday that Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the best off-spinners India have ever produced and his side would be required to bring their A-game to tackle the ace bowler.

"I do not think Ravichandran Ashwin has had much success in South Africa which is okay for us. You cannot really compare to the success he has had against our batters in India because conditions are so different. We have to focus on our gameplan, each player has been working on his individual gameplan. It is important not to focus on just one player in their lineup," said Elgar while replying to a query during a virtual press conference.

"India is a good side, they tick all the boxes. Ashwin is a quality bowler, probably one of the best off-spinners India have ever produced. We will be mindful of that, it will be a challenge to compete against them," he added.

Talking about India's bowling attack, Elgar said: "India has an immensly improved bowling lineup. As I mentioned earlier, we will be mindful of the fact that we will be up against a very good bowling attack. Being in South Africa, we will feel a lot more accustomed to our own conditions. Hopefully, we can use that to our advantage. We know it will be tough but it will be tough for the India batters to face our attack as well."

"I rather be sitting here than possibly sitting in the Indian dressing room knowing they have to face our bowlers," he added.

When asked about the conditions in Centurion, Elgar said: "I hope rain stays away, there has been a lot of rain so hopefully that stays away. Centurion has been providing very good wickets. It has always been a pretty good place if you apply yourself as a batter. With the ball in hand, you can exploit the conditions if you have extra pace and bounce."

"If you apply yourself as a batter, you can score runs at Centurion. If you have some skill and you are willing to stay patient, the bowlers can also enjoy themselves at Centurion," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, pacer Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against India.

TAGS
Dean Elgar R Ashwin India vs South Africa
