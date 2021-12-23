STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs South Africa: Back from Kolpak stint, Duanne Olivier ready to take on Kohli and co 

And nearly three years later, thanks to Brexit rules, Olivier is back home in South Africa and is likely to be one of the pacers who will take the field against India in the Boxing Day Test.

Published: 23rd December 2021 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Duanne Olivierto, centre, reacts with teammates after dismissing Sri Lanka's batsman Dimuth Karunaratne for 19 runs on day two of the second cricket test match between South Africa and

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 2019, in the middle of South Africa's home summer, Duanne Olivier literally turned his back on South Africa. One of the last ones to take the Kolpak deal, he had not only declined a two-year national contract offered by South Africa, Olivier still wanted to play Test cricket. But not for South Africa.

He was harbouring an ambition to play for England. And nearly three years later, thanks to Brexit rules, Olivier is back home in South Africa and is likely to be one of the pacers who will take the field against India in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

For a team that will badly miss the pace and hostility of Anrinch Nortje, the return of Olivier only strengthens them further. He may not be as quick as Nortje or Kagiso Rabada, but when Olivier took the Kolpak deal, South Africa knew what they were going to miss. 

On pitches where there is good bounce and visiting batters take time to get used to the pace on South African pitches, Olivier was tailor-made. 

A lethal short-ball that got batters into an uncomfortable position and nagging length around the corridor of uncertainty which made even the best in the business go fishing outside off-stump, Olivier had it all. 
In his short 10-Test career between 2017-2019, which saw him play eight matches at home, he averages 17.82 at an incredible strike-rate of 28.7.

That South Africa has welcomed him with arms wide open isn't a surprise. The only one who sounded so was Olivier himself. 

Despite making himself available for selection by turning out for Lions in South Africa's domestic cricket, Olivier comes into the series on the back of being the leading wicket-taker in the local four-day tournament. While the three seasons he spent at Yorkshire has made him more mature, as his captain Dean Elgar pointed out, Olivier comes back with wealth of experience and now has learnt to pitch it consistently on a fuller-length, which is sort of the ideal one in Centurion and Johannesburg, the two venues which will host the first two Tests.

“I want our best opportunity to win matches and win series, and in order for that, you need to make tough calls on bringing people back, for instance. I was very keen to have him back,” Elgar said. 

“There's no bad feelings about what's happened in the past. I want to win cricket matches for South Africa, I want to win series for South Africa, and I'm pretty sure I've got 100% backing when it comes to that in our change room. It's nice to have him back,” he added.

In that sense of giving the team best opportunity to win matches, Olivier provides Elgar more variety in the attack that now consists of Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj. With seam movement combined with bounce still a dreaded factor for batters across the globe, Olivier will have a big role to play by virtue of being a new-ball bowler. 

“The UK helped me a lot in perfecting that fuller length that every bowler wants to bowl. For me, it was quite difficult because it can come across floaty and I wasn't that consistent. I am still working on it,” Olivier said. 

“I can still go short if I want to, but at the end of the day, the games dictates that. People thought I only bowl short and fair enough, I did that, but now I feel like I have a different element to my game,” he said.

For a team that came up with below-par performance in the first World Test Championship cycle after losing key players, the return of Olivier is a timely one. For the man himself, whose Test career appeared to have ended for the good, this is a new beginning, which is full of promise and hope. 

“I am a nervous person when it comes to playing. Wherever I play, I am always nervous. If it's my first over, I am very nervous. I'll have different feeling this time. It will be interesting to see what the nerves will be like, but I'm sure, if I am selected to play, I think my nerves will be shot through the roof,” Olivier said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp