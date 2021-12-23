INTERVIEW | Best chance for India to win in South Africa, says former India opener WV Raman

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India cricketer, WV Raman, believes that India have an excellent opportunity to register their first Test series win in South Africa. His observations stem from the fact that the current South Africa side lacks the balance that the past sides had. Raman, the first Indian to score a century in South Africa, also also insists that India will miss the services of Rohit Sharma. He is also confident that the Indian attack will be lethal in South Africa. Excerpts from an interview with this daily:

How do fancy India's chances in the Test series?

South Africa is a proud sporting nation and they play the game very hard. However, given that their side is in a transition stage, after the exit of senior stars, including AB DeVilliers, this will be the best opportunity for India. Besides, India have done well abroad, overcoming extreme challenges of late. This will make the boys brim with a lot of confidence.

On India's below-average record there (they are yet to win a series there)

They have been fortunate to have a steady supply of quality fast bowlers and they were formidable at home. Added to that was the solidity in their batting make it very difficult for visiting teams. To state the obvious, India need to put enough runs on the board. (If they can do that), they have a potent pace attack and Ravichandran Ashwin is on the top of his game. However, India's batting line-up is short of runs and will need healthy contributions for established batters.

On Rohit's absence.

He showed the inclination to change his approach to measure up to the demands of Test cricket in England. His absence will definitely be conspicuous as he is a kind of player who can change gears once he is set. He can get runs at a quick pace to provide the bowlers ample time to get 20 wickets.

Virat Kohli, Pujara and Rahane have not been among runs. Is it a cause for worry?

Kohli will hopefully break the dry spell (with regard to centuries) soon enough. He has looked good but somehow a century has eluded him. It can happen to the best of players. The indifferent form of Pujara and Rahane is definitely a cause for concern and hopefully they will work things out.

Will the sacking from being an ODI captain affect Kohli's performance?

He has been around long enough to not get distracted by such things. His huge experience will enable him to compartmentalize various aspects and carry on without getting into a tangle as far as the mindset is concerned.

How do you find our bowling attack?

Indian bowling attack has been the envy of other captains of late. They have shown time and again in England and Australia that they are potent enough even on flat decks. Ashwin is looking really good and he is one spinner who gives batters sleepless nights.

What R Ashwin needs to do to be affective on seamer-friendly wickets in South Africa.

He (Ashwin) is the third-highest wicket-taker for India and has played for a decade in international cricket. After Anil Kumble, he is one cerebral cricketer who works out every possible aspect before he takes the field. He will be quite aware of what will be required of him and he can always review his gameplan depending on the conditions.

With the inform Andre Notrje getting ruled out of the Test series due to injury how much it will impact the South African side?

Notrje would have been a cog in the wheel and his injury will add to the workload and pressure on Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada. This is a very unfortunate development for the South Africans. They are top quality bowlers but it is difficult to expect just two bowlers to repeatedly knock over the opponents in a Test match.

How do you rate this South African side?

Probably the first time they will start as underdogs in a home series, primarily because the current team lacks the balance that previous South African sides have always had.