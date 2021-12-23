STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Justin Langer may seek extension of contract with Cricket Australia

Langer had faced criticism for his coaching methods from the players but now has a Twenty20 World Cup in his CV and is also close to adding the coveted Ashes Trophy win to it.

Published: 23rd December 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Australia coach Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australia coach Justin Langer on Thursday hinted that he would seek an extension of his four-year contract, expiring in June 2022, saying he "loves his job".

Langer had faced criticism for his coaching methods from the players but now has a Twenty20 World Cup in his CV and is also close to adding the coveted Ashes Trophy win to it.

Australia are leading the home series against England 2-0.

The 51-year-old former Test opener insisted that his thought process has not changed.

"I have never thought differently, to be honest. I have been consistent with what I have said for the last four years. I love my job," Langer was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

"The boys are playing well, no doubt about it, it's a great team to be involved in. So, nothing has changed from my point of view."

Former skipper and much-respected Steve Waugh is one of those cricketing figures in Australian cricket who advocate splitting the coaching duties.

"Langer confirmed he wanted to remain in charge of the Test squad and the limited-overs teams in the long term, for there has been debate that the senior coach for the red-and-white-ball teams should be split," the report said.

"Langer's senior assistant Andrew McDonald would be the ideal white-ball coach if Langer remained and the roles were split. McDonald, who listens closely to players and has an excellent rapport, is seen as a fine leader and also capable of guiding all three teams."

Langer was given the job to overhaul the team's culture and regain the respect of the Australian public after the ball-tampering scandal of 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justin Langer Australia cricket team Andrew McDonald Sydney Morning Herald StevenWaugh Ashes Trophy
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp