Sachin, Boopathi double tons puts TN in sight of victory

In reply, Himachal were 265 for 6 in 72 overs in their second essay at stumps and staring at defeat.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Unbeaten double centuries by B Sachin (218 n.o.; 402b, 21x4, 2x6) and M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (219 n.o.; (241b, 30x4, 2x6) enabled Tamil nadu to declare at 580 for 2 in 142 overs against Himachal Pradesh on the third day of the BCCI- Cooch Behar trophy Under-19 match at Surat. The duo’s effort helped tamil Nadu to bag a lead of 410 runs. Sachin and Bhoopathi raised an unbeaten 376 runs in 73.4 overs for the third wicket. In reply, Himachal were 265 for 6 in 72 overs in their second essay at stumps and staring at defeat.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 170 and 265/6 in 72 ovs (Raghav 64, Vaibhav 65 batting, B Aaditya 3/97) vs Tamil Nadu 580/2 decl in 142 ovs (R Vimal 92, B Sachin 218 n.o, M Boopathi 219 n.o.).

Manush shocks Sanil
Manush Shah of Gujarat beat top-seed Sanil Shetty of PSPB 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 13-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-7 in the men’s quarterfinals of the  UTT National Ranking south zone table tennis championship at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium, Puducherry.

Results: (Quarterfinals): Men: Manush Shah (Guj) bt Sanil Shetty (PSPB) 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 13-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-7; Anirban Ghosh (RSPB) bt Anthony Amalraj (PSPB) 11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6, 2-11, 11-3; Harmeet Desai (Guj) bt Jeet Chandra (AAI) 11-9, 11-13, 11-9, 11-5, 11-7; Shubh Goel (Del) bt Arjun Ghosh (RSPB) 11-7, 13-11, 11-5, 11-6; Women: Swastika Ghosh (AAI) bt Anannya Basak (Mah) 7-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-8, 11-4, 11-9; Ayhika Mukherjee (RBI) bt Kowshika Venkatesan (TTTA) 11-9, 11-4, 11-9, 11-8; Diya Chitale (Mah) bt Takeme Sarkar (RSPB) 11-13, 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-5; Sreeja Akula (RBI) bt Reeth Rishya (PSPB) 11-5, 11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 10-12, 11-7.

Harshini shines
Harshini Saravanan of MOP Vaishnav college clocked 11:75 to bag the gold in the 100 meters event of the Dr Sir A Lakshmanaswamy Mudaliar golden jubilee commemoration athletic meet held here on Wednesday.

Results: (winners only): Men: 10000mts: M Sathish Kumar (Loyola) 33:26:75; Shot put: Surya Prakash P (Loyola) 15.32 mts; 100mts: Nalu Bothu Shanmuga Srinivas (MCC) 10:53; 400m: K Saran (The New College) 48:2; 20 km walk: Sarathy G (Loyola) 1:55:42.27; Women: 10000 mts: MR Mithra (Ethiraj) 42:20:38 ; Discus throw: Karunya M (MOP Vaishnav) 43.85; 100 mts hurdles: Nandhini K (MOP Vaishnav) 14:61; 100 mts: Harshini Saravanan (MOP Vaishnav) 11:75; 400mts: Roshini K (MOP Vaishnav) 58:9; Javelin throw: Hemamalini N (SDNB) 43.72mts; 5km walk: T Brindha SOKA Ikeda 32:24:01; Shotput: B Vaishnavi (Pachaiyappa’s, Chennai) 10.90mts.
 

