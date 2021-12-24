The Turbanator bids farewell: Harbhajan retires from all forms of cricket

By Online Desk

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced on Friday that he is retiring from all forms of competitive cricket. Among the many highlights of Harbhajan's career were his 32 wickets in three Tests during the memorable 2001 Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, where he revived his cricketing career.

"I had already retired in many ways," he said in a video message on Twitter, he added that his involvement with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL prevented him from announcing his retirement.

"There comes a time in your life when you must take some tough decisions and move ahead. I have been meaning to make this announcement for the last few years, but I was waiting for the right moment to share it with all of you: today, I am retiring from all formats of cricket," he said.

Harbhajan made his international debut at the age of 17 against Australia in Bengaluru in March 1998.

Harbhajan is one of the few players who has been part of India's two historic World Cup triumphs in the 2007 World Twenty20 and the 2011 World Cup. He took seven wickets in the inaugural T20 World Cup battling tough situations.

Harbhajan took 417 wickets in 103 Tests and is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. His last appearance for the country was in a T20 international back in 2016.

The Turbanator said that he had planned to retire in the Indian jersey, but "destiny had other plans" for him. He did, however, state that his commitment to the game was 100 per cent.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful," Harbhajan wrote in a Twitter post on Friday.

Harbhajan also played a significant role for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he switched sides to Chennai Super Kings in 2018. He played his last IPL season in 2021 for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has played 163 games in the IPL, taking 150 wickets at an average of 26.87 and 22.77 strike rate.

The 41-year-old from Jalandhar turned out in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India in his career.