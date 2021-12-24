STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

The Turbanator bids farewell: Harbhajan retires from all forms of cricket

Harbhajan revealed that he has been waiting for the right time to make the announcement to his fans for the past few years.

Published: 24th December 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced on Friday that he is retiring from all forms of competitive cricket. Among the many highlights of Harbhajan's career were his 32 wickets in three Tests during the memorable 2001 Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, where he revived his cricketing career. 

"I had already retired in many ways," he said in a video message on Twitter, he added that his involvement with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL prevented him from announcing his retirement.

"There comes a time in your life when you must take some tough decisions and move ahead. I have been meaning to make this announcement for the last few years, but I was waiting for the right moment to share it with all of you: today, I am retiring from all formats of cricket," he said.

Harbhajan made his international debut at the age of 17 against Australia in Bengaluru in March 1998.

Harbhajan is one of the few players who has been part of India's two historic World Cup triumphs in the 2007 World Twenty20 and the 2011 World Cup. He took seven wickets in the inaugural T20 World Cup battling tough situations.

Harbhajan took 417 wickets in 103 Tests and is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. His last appearance for the country was in a T20 international back in 2016.

The Turbanator said that he had planned to retire in the Indian jersey, but "destiny had other plans" for him. He did, however, state that his commitment to the game was 100 per cent.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful," Harbhajan wrote in a Twitter post on Friday.

Harbhajan also played a significant role for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he switched sides to Chennai Super Kings in 2018. He played his last IPL season in 2021 for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has played 163 games in the IPL, taking 150 wickets at an average of 26.87 and 22.77 strike rate.

The 41-year-old from Jalandhar turned out in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India in his career.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harbhajan Harbhajan Singh Retirement Cricket
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp