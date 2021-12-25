India vs South Africa: Kohli braces for final frontier as India eyes maiden series win in Rainbow Nation

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the rest of the world was looking forward to the holidays, Virat Kohli was waiting for something else. A boxing glove emoji followed by the word 'day' followed by a cricket bat on ball on emoji followed by a loading emoji. It also had three photos, posted on his Insta as well as Twitter, of himself in a training session at Supersport Park in Centurion. It showed what Kohli was looking forward to.

For ages, successful and wise men and women have been saying how lonely life is at the top. Over the past seven years, as King Kohli built an empire, the captain seemed to be an exception to the norm.

Not even when the year started — arguably Indian cricket's best ever — were there any signs of cracks that warranted change. The who's who of Indian cricket were by his side. Less than twelve months later, Kohli's empire has shrunk. He isn't the undisputed king anymore. There is Rohit Sharma for company. The worst of it all is that the BCCI is not by his side, nor is anyone even willing to attend his phone calls.



For every successful King, there is a treasured possession. For Kohli, it is the Test team. It is the one he not only dreamt of, but gave shape to by willing to take bold calls. He has taken decisions that were not popular with fans, but one that has helped him conquer unchartered territories that no Indian captain has ever done before.

"Kohli has driven a culture within the team... of fitness, of energy and of ambition, which from the outside has been fascinating to watch," India's head coach Rahul Dravid said. "Now coming into the environment and being part of it and supporting him along the way is something I'm looking forward to. He has always improved, constantly looking to get better. He is one of those players who keeps evolving and pushing himself," Dravid told BCCI.tv.

Over the past month, all eyes have been on Kohli for the right and wrong reasons. The BCCI believes Kohli has outgrown them, and it has reacted by snatching away part of his powers. While concerns about Kohli's batting form remain, there is little to no doubt that he is still India's best and the only option to lead in whites. So, on Sunday afternoon, when Kohli walks out for the toss, few would doubt his burning desire to become the first Indian captain to win a Test series in South Africa.

Kohli knows there is nothing that can silence the world around him than runs. In a country where Indian batters have traditionally struggled, and in a team where there are other match winners, nothing will calm and assure the dressing room than the runs Kohli makes. In 2018, he made what is arguably his best overseas Test hundred at Centurion — the only batter from both teams to score one in a series dominated by seamers.

So beyond the white noise, there is an actual job lying ahead of King Kohli. The Test team now has more than a good chance of winning a series in South Africa. In the coming months, the team will undergo a transition, with several of the senior pros slowly being phased out in search of fresh legs.

Though Kohli may not have a leadership role to play in white-ball cricket, he is still the one who can keep Test cricket intact. And Dravid summed up what he expects from the Test team and Kohli the captain. "With regards to the Test team, we hopefully keep improving, we want to get better as a group and Virat has played a huge role in that. As a player and leader, he's been fantastic. So certainly looking forward to see him carrying that forward, pushing and challenging this team ahead. He's one of those who really loves Test cricket, hopefully he has a great series. That will benefit the team," Dravid said.

Over to King Kohli.